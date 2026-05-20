Musinsa issued a fresh apology Wednesday over a controversial 2019 marketing campaign that mocked South Korea’s democratization movement, after President Lee Jae Myung publicly condemned the advertisement amid the growing fallout from Starbucks Korea’s recent “Tank Day” controversy.

In a statement, Musinsa said it had been “watching the recent controversy surrounding another company’s historical mockery issue with a heavy heart” before recognizing that its own “major mistake from seven years ago” had resurfaced.

Musinsa was referring to a 2019 social media advertisement that used wording reminiscent of the 1987 torture of student activist Park Jong-chul, whose death became a catalyst for Korea’s June Democratic Uprising.

“Musinsa committed a grave mistake that should never have happened by using phrases associated with the martyrdom of Park Jong-chul in marketing content,” the company said. “We damaged the values of democracy and the meaning of those who sacrificed themselves for democratization.”

Earlier in the day, President Lee criticized both Starbucks Korea’s recent campaign and Musinsa’s 2019 advertisement in a social media post, calling them examples of mocking Korea’s democracy movement.

The controversial Musinsa advertisement featured slipper socks alongside the phrase, “I hit the desk, and it dried instantly,” echoing the infamous police explanation given after Park died in 1987: “We hit the desk, and he gasped, then died.”

Musinsa had already issued an apology and faced boycott calls when the advertisement first surfaced in 2019.