Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled four new Odyssey gaming monitors, including what it called the industry’s first 6K gaming monitor, the Odyssey G6, as the company steps up its push into the premium gaming display market.

The 32-inch Odyssey G6 features ultra-high 6K resolution and Samsung’s Dual Mode technology, allowing users to switch seamlessly between 6K and 3K resolutions depending on gameplay and performance needs.

Samsung also introduced a 27-inch Odyssey G8 model with refresh rates of up to 180Hz in 6K and up to 360Hz in QHD mode, targeting gamers seeking smoother performance in fast-paced titles.

The company is also expanding its OLED gaming monitor lineup.

The Odyssey OLED G8, available in 27-inch and 32-inch versions, supports 4K resolution and refresh rates of up to 240Hz. The model also features 98W USB-C charging and a glare-free display aimed at improving connectivity and immersion.

Meanwhile, the Odyssey OLED G7 supports refresh rates of up to 165Hz, with Dual Mode enabling up to 330Hz in lower-resolution settings.

Samsung priced the 32-inch and 27-inch Odyssey G8 models at 1.89 million won ($1,225) and 1.19 million won, respectively. The OLED G8 models are priced at 1.75 million won for the 32-inch version and 1.55 million won for the 27-inch model, while the OLED G7 is priced at 1.39 million won.

“Our new lineup sets a new standard in the monitor industry through ultra-high-resolution technologies and OLED innovation,” said Lee Heon, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display business.