LX Pantos said Wednesday it had joined UN Women’s Empowerment Principles, underscoring its commitment to building a more inclusive corporate culture based on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Established jointly by the UN Global Compact and UN Women, the Women’s Empowerment Principles provide guidelines for advancing women’s rights and gender equality across workplaces, supply chains and local communities. More than 12,000 companies globally, including over 100 in Korea, have joined the initiative.

The framework consists of seven principles covering areas such as leadership accountability, equal opportunity, workplace safety and well-being, professional development for women, inclusive supply chains and transparent reporting on gender equality progress.

LX Pantos has been strengthening its ESG initiatives in recent years, joining the UN Global Compact in 2023. The company said its participation in the WEPs reaffirms its commitment to fostering a more equitable and inclusive workplace.

“A diverse and inclusive corporate culture is a key foundation of our competitiveness,” said Lee Yong-ho, CEO of LX Pantos.

“LX Pantos will continue pursuing sustainable growth based on mutual respect and trust among all employees,” he said.