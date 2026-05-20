Israeli forces have seized another humanitarian aid flotilla, carrying two activists from a South Korean civic group, headed for the Gaza Strip, the group said Wednesday.

The Lina Al Nabulsi, carrying South Korean activist Kim Ah-hyun and Korean American activist Jonathan Victor Lee, was confirmed to have been intercepted by the Israeli military in waters near the Gaza Strip at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Korean Flotilla for a Free Palestine.

The capture comes after Israeli forces seized the Kyriakos X aid flotilla on Monday, which was carrying South Korean activist Kim Dong-hyeon, among other activists from around the world, according to the group.

An official at the civic group said Israeli forces have opted to detain those on board and sink the boats, rather than towing them as they previously had done.

Kim Dong-hyeon is expected to arrive soon at an Israeli port, the official said, adding that it will likely take longer for the other two.

The Kyriakos X set sail from Greece on May 8, while the Lina Al Nabulsi departed from Italy on May 2.

The Korean nationals were headed for Gaza despite a government travel ban on the territory.

Kim Ah-hyun also had her passport revoked by the Seoul government over her attempt in October to enter the territory without authorization.

At the time, she was detained by Israeli forces and later released.

South Koreans are barred from traveling to or staying in the Gaza Strip without government approval, and violators can face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($6,615) under the Passport Act. (Yonhap)