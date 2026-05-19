Hyundai Mobis said Tuesday it held its fifth Mobis Mobility Day in Silicon Valley to expand collaboration in robotics and physical AI with global partners.

Held Monday in Sunnyvale near Silicon Valley in California, the annual event serves as Hyundai Mobis’ flagship open innovation platform, bringing together startups, global automakers and investors to discuss business strategies and explore partnership opportunities.

This year’s event drew around 400 participants — more than double last year’s attendance — reflecting growing interest in the company’s robotics and next-generation mobility initiatives, Hyundai Mobis said.

Alongside mobility companies, the event attracted developers and firms from emerging technology sectors, underscoring the expanding convergence of the automotive, robotics and AI industries.

At the event, Hyundai Mobis outlined its investment and research and development strategies in robotics and physical AI. Researchers from the Hyundai Mobis Technical Center of North America also presented the company’s latest progress in autonomous driving, software-defined vehicles and electrification technologies.

The company said it also held discussions with North American automakers on cooperation opportunities tied to Hyundai Motor Group’s Metaplant America and potential orders from global customers in the region.

Hyundai Mobis plans to host a second Mobis Mobility Day event in Asia this year as it broadens global partnerships beyond North America.

The company added that it will expand open innovation efforts to identify promising startups in emerging sectors such as robotics and automotive semiconductors.