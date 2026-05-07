Hyundai Mobis said Thursday it had developed its own 160-kilowatt power electric system for mass-market electric vehicles.

A PE system is an EV’s powertrain, combining the motor, inverter and reduction gear to convert battery power into vehicle propulsion.

The newly developed system delivers output equivalent to about 215 horsepower. Compared with previous models, Hyundai Mobis improved power density by roughly 16 percent while reducing overall system volume by nearly 20 percent.

These performance upgrades were driven by advanced cooling technology, optimized motor architecture, and high-efficiency semiconductor-based power modules.

The achievement builds on last year’s development of a 250-kilowatt PE system for high-performance battery-powered vehicles. The company also plans to complete a compact 120-kilowatt version for small mobility vehicles in the first half of this year, establishing an EV powertrain lineup across all vehicle segments.

While Hyundai Mobis had previously focused mainly on manufacturing PE systems based on customer orders, the company has moved to core research and development capabilities, enabling it to independently design and mass-produce complete drive systems.

A major focus of the development process was standardization and modularization. The auto parts manufacturer adopted shared components across multiple systems, including motor stators, inverters and semiconductor-based power modules.

This modular approach improves scalability and manufacturing efficiency, allowing the same platform to be applied to different vehicle models without redesigning the entire drivetrain.

Having secured both design and mass-production capabilities in-house, Hyundai Mobis plans to expand its electrification business with global automakers. The company has already won overseas contracts for battery systems and is now broadening its electrification portfolio into integrated drive systems, reinforcing its position as a full-range EV solutions supplier.