Hyundai Motor Group plans to invest about 8 trillion won ($5.43 billion) to build a massive research and business complex in southern Seoul, as the company moves to consolidate scattered research capabilities and accelerate its push into future mobility.

The new entity, named “HMG Future Complex,” will be tasked with developing a facility near Bokjeong Station on Subway Line No. 8 in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, which will spearhead research and development in future businesses such as artificial intelligence and software.

The project is backed by the group’s major affiliates, including Hyundai Motor Company, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Steel and Hyundai Rotem.

According to regulatory filings, Hyundai Motor will invest 2.89 trillion won for a 36.1 percent stake in the new entity, followed by Kia with 2.36 trillion won for 29.5 percent, Hyundai Mobis with 1.09 trillion won for 13.7 percent, Hyundai Steel with 516.4 billion won for 6.5 percent, and Hyundai Rotem with 460.8 billion won for 5.8 percent.

The total investment of the project is expected to reach 8 trillion won, once additional affiliates participate.

Construction of the complex is slated to begin in the first half of this year, with completion targeted for the end of 2030.

The move reflects Hyundai’s broader effort to reorganize its research and development structure by bringing together teams currently dispersed across facilities such as Namyang and Uiwang R&D centers in Gyeonggi Province. By centralizing R&D, testing and management functions, the group hopes to improve efficiency and strengthen collaboration across its future mobility businesses, including electrification, software-defined vehicles and artificial intelligence.

Industry observers expect the new complex to house key divisions such as Hyundai’s Advanced Vehicle Platform unit and 42dot, as well as engineers specializing in AI and software development.

The site’s proximity, roughly a 15-minute drive from Hyundai’s future headquarters, the Global Business Complex in Seoul’s Gangnam district, is also seen as a strategic advantage in attracting top-tier talent.