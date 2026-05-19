Suwon Migrant Community Service Center is accepting one additional participant for its caregiver certification course, with the center covering 820,000 won ($547) of the 920,000 won tuition fee.

According to the center, applications for the single vacant spot will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The course will run from June 24 to Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, at a caregiver training center in Jangan-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

Applicants must live in Suwon or nearby areas and hold a valid Korean residency status. They must also have TOPIK level 2 or 3 or have completed Level 4 of the Korea Immigration and Integration Program.

Applications can be submitted through the center’s website. The process will be finalized through an in-person visit to the center in Paldal-gu, Suwon, where applicants must complete paperwork and undergo a Korean-language proficiency check.

Applications may be rejected depending on the applicant’s Korean ability. A 100,000 won fee must also be paid on-site.

The recruitment is limited to one person on a first-come, first-served basis. Those currently participating in other job programs run by the center are not eligible.

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