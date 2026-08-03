(Seoul Foreigner Portal)
(Seoul Foreigner Portal)

Something considered legal or even harmless in another country can carry serious consequences under South Korean law.

The Gangnam Global Village Center is offering a free workshop to help foreign residents understand Korea’s drug laws and avoid unexpected legal risks, such as receiving a package for someone else or bringing certain medicines into the country.

The two-hour, activity-based session will explain how Korean law applies to such situations and offer practical guidance on recognizing suspicious requests and avoiding unintentional involvement in drug-related offenses.

The program is open to foreign residents in Korea, including international students, employees and long-term residents.

It will be held Aug. 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the Yeoksam 1-dong Community Service Center in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. Participation is free, and applications must be submitted online.

Quick Info

  • Eligibility: Foreign residents in Korea, including international students, employees and long-term residents
  • Date and time: Aug. 11, 2-4 p.m.
  • Venue: Fourth floor, Yeoksam 1-dong Community Service Center, Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul
  • Program: Guidance on Korean drug laws and avoiding unexpected legal risks
  • Participation fee: Free
  • How to apply: https://forms.gle/BYxaQPukNF3rKnweA

hnpark@heraldcorp.com