Something considered legal or even harmless in another country can carry serious consequences under South Korean law.

The Gangnam Global Village Center is offering a free workshop to help foreign residents understand Korea’s drug laws and avoid unexpected legal risks, such as receiving a package for someone else or bringing certain medicines into the country.

The two-hour, activity-based session will explain how Korean law applies to such situations and offer practical guidance on recognizing suspicious requests and avoiding unintentional involvement in drug-related offenses.

The program is open to foreign residents in Korea, including international students, employees and long-term residents.

It will be held Aug. 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the Yeoksam 1-dong Community Service Center in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. Participation is free, and applications must be submitted online.

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