The United States has authorized a potential sale to South Korea of MH-60R multi-mission naval helicopters and an AH-64E Apache chopper upgrade program, the State Department said Monday, noting the proposed sale will help enhance the Asian ally's defense capabilities.

The department announced its decisions on the potential government-to-government Foreign Military Sale estimated to cost $3 billion for the MH-60R helicopter project and $1.2 billion for the Apache upgrade program.

South Korea has made a request to buy 24 MH-60R helicopters, 24 airborne low-frequency sonars and eight M240D 7.62 mm machine guns, among other items that were included in the helicopter acquisition package, according to the department.

The MH-60R is a naval helicopter used for anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance operations and surface warfare, as well as search and rescue missions.

For the Apache upgrade, Seoul has requested to buy eight AN/APG-78 fire control radars, eight Longbow FCR radar electronic units, and 40 AN/ARC-231A very high frequency/ultra high frequency radios, among other items in the package.

"The proposed sale will improve the Republic of Korea's capability to meet current and future threats by strengthening its Navy's multi-mission helicopter capability and by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries," the department said in a release on the MH-60R helicopter purchase plan.

South Korea's request to acquire the helicopters and upgrade the Apache helicopters comes as North Korea has been doubling down on its nuclear and missile threats, including those from its development of submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

The proposed sale requires congressional endorsement. (Yonhap)