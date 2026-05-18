Cuba has obtained more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack the US base at Guantanamo Bay, US military vessels and possibly even Florida, Axios reported Sunday, citing classified intelligence.

The report comes as tensions simmer between Washington and Havana, amid growing speculation that the United States is weighing military action against the communist-run island.

The Trump administration is concerned because of developments in drone warfare and the presence of Iranian military advisors in Havana, Axios cited a senior US official as saying.

"When we think about those types of technologies being that close, and a range of bad actors from terror groups to drug cartels to Iranians to the Russians, it's concerning," the unnamed official was quoted as saying. "It's a growing threat."

Cuba has been acquiring attack drones from Russia and Iran since 2023 and is seeking to buy more, US officials told Axios.

Havana slammed the report, with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accusing the United States of baselessly plotting for its next war. "With no legitimate excuse whatsoever, the US government is, day after day, building a fraudulent case to justify a ruthless economic war against the Cuban people and an eventual military aggression," Rodriguez wrote on X.

"Cuba does not threaten or desire war. It defends peace and is readying and preparing itself to confront external aggression in the exercise of the right to legitimate self-defense recognized by the UN Charter," he added.

The report comes days after CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Havana, where Cubans have been enduring constant power outages prompted by President Donald Trump's fuel blockade.

According to Axios, Ratcliffe warned officials in Havana against engaging in hostilities.

"Director Ratcliffe made clear that Cuba can no longer serve as a platform for adversaries to advance hostile agendas in our hemisphere," Axios quoted an unnamed CIA official as saying.

The communist island has been in a standoff with successive US administrations since the 1960s, and the southern state of Florida hosts a large, politically influential Cuban exile community.

Earlier this month Trump said the US would be "taking over" the Caribbean island, only around 145 kilometers from Florida, "almost immediately." He has also said, following the US military operation to depose Venezuela's longtime leader Nicolas Maduro, that Cuba will be next.

US media also reported that US authorities are seeking to indict Raul Castro, the 94-year-old brother of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro. (AFP)