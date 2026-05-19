HONG KONG (China Daily/ANN) -- A new program allowing pet dogs into licensed eateries will open applications, with the first phase giving a thumbs-up to as many as 1,000 restaurants after the program’s official launch in July, sparking an enthusiastic response from the catering sector.

According to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government’s announcement, the application period runs from May 18 to June 8, with results expected in mid-June.

At the first of four sessions held to explain the new policy to the catering industry, Yip Kwok-cheung, senior superintendent at the Environmental Hygiene Branch of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, said the exact July start date will be announced later.

The initial phase will be limited to 1,000 restaurants with a floor area exceeding 20 square meters, allocated by ballot if oversubscribed.

Hot pot and barbecue establishments will be excluded from the program to start with.

Under the rules, fighting and known dangerous dogs will be banned from food premises. Dogs must be securely held on a leash no longer than 1.5 meters by an adult at all times, and are strictly prohibited from entering food preparation areas.

Licensees must display designated signage and cannot cook or heat dog food on-site or on dining tables. Restaurants may set their own dog-friendly hours or zones but must post clear signage at the main entrance.

If a dog causes injury, the licensee must report the incident to police and notify the FEHD within two working days.

In addition, a one-month adaptation period will begin when the program launches in July, during which the FEHD will send officers daily to approved restaurants to observe operations and offer advice.

If an approved restaurant receives three warning letters within one year for regulatory breaches, their permits may be canceled, and the establishment will be barred from reapplying for one year.

The FEHD will also issue a best-practice guideline. Successful applicants will receive in-person visits from dedicated officers to explain requirements. The department will also conduct a publicity campaign and publish a list of approved eateries.

Howie Wong, vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, said many of the federation’s members have expressed strong interest in applying for the license, though the current lottery system for 1,000 may leave some disappointed. He said he hopes the government will increase the number of places in the future.

Overall, Wong believes the new arrangement is likely to attract young pet owners -- a growing demographic -- and encourage them to dine out more often. It also opens up new business opportunities for restaurants, such as selling pet food, he said.

Wong emphasized that restaurants must do their part by maintaining a clean environment, ensuring safety, and preventing dogs from disturbing other diners. "Hygiene is a particular concern, as some dogs shed heavily," he said. "Individual restaurants may need to decide whether to limit the number of dogs allowed on their premises."

He also stressed the importance of training frontline staff, who may not understand the behavior of different dog breeds. "While the government will issue guidelines, restaurants should also establish their own clear rules," Wong added.