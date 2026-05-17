Posts by Samsung union members criticizing colleagues who said they would not join an upcoming strike have surfaced on an anonymous workplace forum, underscoring deepening divisions in the Samsung Electronics labor movement.

“This isn’t a scale that would be possible without extraordinary loyalty to the company,” read one post by a Samsung employee on Blind, referring to those who said they would not participate in the strike scheduled to begin Thursday. “They must be taking lunch in shifts, given how fast they come back from break.”

Blind is an anonymous workplace community that allows users to register only after verifying their employment.

“I hope they enjoy the company’s child bereavement benefits,” the post continued, referring to Samsung’s policy of providing financial support to employees who lose a child.

Other posts carried a similar tone.

“The only person in our department not participating in the strike is the only unmarried person,” another post read. “They are so selfish and clueless.”

Industry insiders say the backlash reflects a growing rift within Samsung’s union, with tensions now spreading beyond the question of whether to join the strike and into divisions between the company’s business divisions.

The dispute has also exposed frustration among union members in the device experience, or DX, division over what they see as a bargaining structure centered on the device solutions, or DS, division.

“Samsung did not have a union representing the entire company before,” a Samsung Electronics employee working in the DX division told The Korea Herald. “But DS employees asked us to join the union when they needed to meet the enrollment threshold to form the group, saying we were part of the same company.”

“But now, once negotiations with the company have begun, both the company and the union are neglecting DX employees,” the employee said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

DS employees are the primary participants in negotiations with the company as the division oversees the group's semiconductor business, which logged an operating profit of over 53.7 trillion won ($36 billion) in the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, DX, which oversees the company's smartphones and other finished products, logged ongoing losses due to an increase in chip prices and a market downturn.

Amid complaints that the voices of DX employees are not being sufficiently reflected, the Samsung Electronics Donghaeng Labor Union, which is mainly composed of DX employees, earlier broke away from joint action with the broader umbrella union.

Discussions are also underway among DX employees over whether to form a new union that would better represent their interests.