US President Donald Trump said Friday that he discussed North Korea with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China, while saying he made no commitment on Taiwan despite the issue coming up in their talks.

Trump made the remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he left Beijing, according to Reuters.

The US president said North Korea was among the issues raised with Xi, but did not elaborate.

Taiwan had also been expected to be a key topic at the summit, given its place among the most sensitive issues between Washington and Beijing.

Trump said the two leaders had spent considerable time on Taiwan, but played down the prospect of friction with China over the issue. He also said he had made no promises on the matter.

The US President raised the case of Jimmy Lai, the jailed Hong Kong media owner and democracy advocate, saying Xi had shown a willingness to consider his release.

On Iran, Trump said an agreement to halt Tehran’s nuclear program for 20 years could be acceptable, provided the commitment was genuine.