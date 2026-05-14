Boy group also plans showcase event ahead of release

Ateez will release its fifth Japanese single on July 29 and hold a showcase event in Tokyo a day before the release, its agency KQ Entertainment announced Thursday.

The boy group released its second Japanese full-length album, "Ashes to Light," in October, marking its first Japanese studio album in approximately four years and six months. The album recorded Ateez’s highest first-week sales in Japan to date and topped major Oricon charts.

In the same month, Ateez launched the Japan leg of its "In Your Fantasy" world tour in Saitama before continuing to Nagoya and Kobe. The Kobe concerts, which concluded the tour, sold out immediately after tickets went on sale.

The group recently announced its 2026 fan meeting "Atiny's Voyage: Tiny Mystery," scheduled for Aug. 4-6 at K-Arena Yokohama.

Meanwhile, Ateez is set to appear at the "Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2026" at Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan, on May 17.