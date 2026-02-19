Ateez placed its 13th mini album at No. 3 on Billboard 200 dated Feb. 21.

The EP “Golden Hour: Part 4” is its sixth consecutive album to hit the main albums chart within the top three, and eighth overall to sit among the top ten.

The five-track set rolled out Feb. 8 and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 31 regions, and the main track, “Adrenaline,” debuted atop the Top Songs Chart in 18. The mini album sold more than 1.5 million copies in its first week and became the group’s sixth straight million-seller.

On Monday, the octet unveiled a performance video for the B-side track “NASA,” which went straight to the top of YouTube’s worldwide trending music video list and most-watched videos in 24 hours.

The group is set to perform in Singapore on Sunday as part of its ongoing “In Your Fantasy” world tour, which will continue in Australia in March.