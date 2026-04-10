Ateez’s space-themed track “NASA” was selected as the background music by NASA for its Instagram post about the Artemis II mission.

The single is a B-side track from the octet’s 13th EP “Golden Hour: Part 4,” which came out in February. The US space agency borrowed a phrase from the song, “Shoot for the stars like,” when uploading a picture of a star collection right after the album drop.

The mini album spent five weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 3, and sold over 1.5 million copies in its first week, becoming Ateez’ sixth million-seller.

Meanwhile, the eight members had a live concert in Bangkok last week, the final destination of the Asia Pacific leg of their international tour “In Your Fantasy.”