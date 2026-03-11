Ateez logged another week on the Billboard 200, ranking No. 108 with its 13th EP, agency KQ Entertainment said Wednesday.

The EP “Golden Hour: Part 4” has spent four weeks on the main albums chart after entering it at No. 3. It is the group's sixth consecutive album to sit among the top three on the chart.

The newest endeavor logged 200,000 units in streaming equivalent album sales in the US — a career-best for the octet. It also sold more than 1.5 million copies in the first week and became the group’s sixth million-seller.

Last week, the eight members hit the stages in Australia — in Melbourne on March 3-4 and in Sydney on March 6-7 — for the first time in over 6 years for its tour “In Your Fantasy.” The tour will continue in Manila, Philippines, on Saturday, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Macao and Bangkok.