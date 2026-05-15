"Michael"

(US)

Opened May 13

Biopic/Musical

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

A chronicle of Michael Jackson's (Jaafar Jackson) rise to superstardom, from his childhood in the Jackson 5 to the Bad tour of the late 1980s.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2"

(US)

Opened April 29

Comedy/Drama

Directed by David Frankel

Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returns to Runway as Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) fights to keep the magazine afloat in a changing media landscape.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie"

(US)

Opened April 29

Animation/Adventure

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic

Mario and Luigi venture into outer space, where they cross paths with Princess Rosalina and go up against Bowser and his son.

"Salmokji: Whispering Water"

(Korea)

Opened April 8

Horror

Directed by Lee Sang-min

A street-view mapping crew sent to reshoot footage at a remote reservoir finds themselves pulled into something they can't escape.