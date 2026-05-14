Le Sserafim uploaded its third batch of teaser content for its second album “Pureflow pt. 1,” agency Source Music announced Thursday.

The five members recalled their childhood memories, putting on nail polish and braiding each other's hair in the video clip titled “Peony Room.”

The 11-track album is slated for a May 22 release, and will be fronted by the single “Boompala.” The album will convey the quintet’s determination to overcome fear. It incorporates reinterpretations of “Frankenstein,” a classic Gothic novel, as shown by the prerelease “Celebration,” a melodic techno tune dropped last month.

In July, the group will begin touring 23 cities worldwide for 32 shows.