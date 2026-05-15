DoubleTree Seoul Pangyo adds free garden yoga for guests

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo in Gyeonggi Province is rolling out a free wellness class for guests called “Family Yoga at The Garden.”

The 50-minute class runs Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. in the hotel's outdoor garden, with easy-to-follow poses, breathing work and a singing bowl meditation. The session is open to participants of all ages, so families, friends and couples can take it together.

The class is free for in-house guests and runs on a first-come, first-served reservation basis.

Signiel Busan marks 6 years with credits, upgrades and beauty gifts

Signiel Busan is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a promotion available for bookings through June 7, for stays through July 17.

Guests in Deluxe, Premier and Signiel Premier rooms can choose between a 60,000-won hotel credit per night, usable across restaurants and facilities, or a room upgrade. Suite guests, from Deluxe Suite up to the Presidential Suite, receive the room credit, a 6 p.m. late checkout, a bottle of red wine, a mini cake and a d'Alba Allcera Double Shot beauty device. Stays on the June 17 anniversary date come with an additional mini cake per room.

The View, the all-day restaurant, offers 20 percent off lunch and dinner through June for guests with June birthdays. On the anniversary date, the venue serves a complimentary glass of sparkling wine or a nonalcoholic drink per person.

L'Escape Seoul launches editorial-style wedding snap package

L'Escape Seoul Myeongdong has launched Timeless Elegance, a wedding snap package shot across the hotel's signature spaces.

The high-end Editorial All-Day Wedding Snap option with Lee Kyung-ho runs eight to nine hours at 12.9 million won.

The standard package runs four hours and lets couples choose between Lee Kyung-ho Photography and Lorryn Smit. Pricing with Lee Kyung-ho starts at 5.5 million won with two assistant leads or 6.6 million won with the lead photographer paired with an assistant lead. Lorryn Smit runs 5.9 million won as the lead photographer. Up to three dresses are allowed. Dress, hair and makeup are not included.

Couples shooting from July to August this year or from January to February 2027 receive a flower-styling perk worth about 2 million won.

Cassia Sokcho debuts babymoon package for expecting couples

Cassia Sokcho in Gangwon Province has launched Cassia Babymoon, a package built around the comfort and rest of expecting mothers.

Reservations open May 18 for stays from May 21. The package starts at 200,000 won per night. It includes one night, breakfast for two at Vista and a couple’s yoga class at Activa Fitness, with the choice of two sessions.

A limited Biotherm gift box is included, with the brand's Biovergetures Anti-Stretch Mark Cream and Life Plankton Multi-Corrective Body Oil.

Guests also receive a Cassia maternity badge that allows 50 percent off the pool and sauna, and 20 percent off the Vista dinner buffet, and Horizon dining during the stay. Rooms come stocked with decaf drip coffee, and air purifier and body pillow rentals are available.

Lotte Hotels pairs stays with Verdy's first Korean solo exhibition

Lotte Hotels & Resorts is running a promotion tied to "I Believe in Me," the first solo show by Japanese graphic artist Verdy in Korea, running through July 19 at Lotte Museum on the seventh floor of Lotte World Tower in Seoul.

Guests at Signiel Seoul, Lotte Hotel Seoul and Lotte Hotel World receive a limited-edition key card holder designed by Verdy. Presenting the holder at the museum, guests get 30 percent off exhibition tickets.

Two stay packages run through July 18. Signiel Seoul offers one night, two exhibition tickets and a room upgrade, starting at 598,103 won.

Lotte Hotel World offers one night in a Club Deluxe room, two exhibition tickets and Club Lounge access for two. Prices start at 423,530 won.