A parliamentary conference on Tuesday discussed ways to help migrant workers become part of their local communities and shift away from employer-focused immigration policies.

Lawmakers, government officials and immigration experts discussed ways to support migrant workers’ long-term stay in Korea to address the shortage of skilled labor, at the conference held at the National Assembly.

The country has been increasingly relies on the migrant workforce, which exceeded 1.1 million as of 2025.

One of the main concerns addressed at the debate was that migrant workers contribute less to local economies because they often send money to their families abroad.

Another issue was that the current policy results in most migrant workers leaving the country, resulting in a loss of workers after they have built up skills.

“Migrant workers have become key producers in Korean industry, but institutions linked to their local consumption and settlement remain weak,” said Kim Tae-sun of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

“Revisions to immigration laws should be considered in ways that support workers bringing their families and becoming part of local communities.”

Kim claimed the number of low-wage foreign workers in Ulsan, a major shipbuilding hub, had increased fivefold over the past three years.

Research released by the Korean Metal Workers' Union found that the number of migrant workers in Korea's shipbuilding sector had increased from around 4,500 in 2021 to 22,800 in the end of 2024, with more than half earning less than 2.5 million won a month.

Immigration data shows that, across all industries, Ulsan had about 4,700 workers on E-7 professional visas and 7,300 on E-9 unskilled visas at the end of 2024, up from 250 and 3,600 three years earlier.

Over that time Korean shipbuilders have returned to profit, with order backlogs stretching around three years. Concerns have grown that low wages and the outflow of income to foreign workers' home countries are weighing on economic growth in areas surrounding shipyards.

The issue even drew concerns from President Lee Jae Myung in January over low shipyard wages that discourage workers from settling permanently and contributing to local consumption.

As reliance on temporary foreign workers expands across Korea’s manufacturing sector, industries are also facing a growing shortage of skilled labor as experienced migrant workers return to their home countries while the number of skilled Korean workers continues to decline.

“Industrial sites are already unofficially placing unskilled E-9 visa holders in mid-skilled positions because of the shortage of Korean workers,” said Seoul National University of Science and Technology professor Nho Yong-jin.

While cautioning that a broader introduction of skilled foreign workers could affect aging Korean skilled workers, Nho argued for policies that would support migrant workers’ transition into skilled positions through education and adaptation programs, along with incentives such as allowing them to bring family members to Korea.

Vice Labor Minister Kwon Chang-jun, who also attended the conference, said the government would reflect the discussions in a comprehensive road map for foreign worker support set to be released before July.

“Employment of foreign nationals should be approached from a comprehensive perspective that seamlessly links recruitment, employment, residential support and settlement,” Kwon said.

“We will support the growth of unskilled foreign workers and expand opportunities for highly skilled workers to stay long term, while improving the work permit system in ways that benefit both Korean and foreign workers.”