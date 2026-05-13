A Korean Air pilot has drawn attention in Japan after aborting a landing at Narita International Airport amid strong crosswinds before safely touching down on the second attempt, with many saying the swift decision may have prevented a serious accident.

Footage of the Korean Air Flight KE707 arriving from Incheon and struggling to land on May 4 has gone viral across Japanese social media and YouTube.

In the video, the aircraft sways sharply from side to side as it approaches the runway, buffeted by strong winds. Moments before touchdown, however, the pilot aborts the attempt and executes a go-around, a standard maneuver in which the aircraft climbs back into the air for another approach.

Passengers on board also shared their experiences on social media, with some describing the turbulence as the most severe they had ever experienced.

"Applause broke out in the cabin after the aircraft eventually landed safely," one Japanese user wrote on X.

Another user also wrote that the pilot's handling of the situation helped calm passengers despite the severe turbulence.