US President Donald Trump is set to depart for Beijing on Tuesday for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid hopes that the long-awaited meeting will help ease tensions in their deepening strategic rivalry and foster cooperation on complex issues, such as Iran.

Trump is scheduled to land in Beijing on Wednesday evening for a three-day visit, marking his first trip to China since November 2017. This trip is seen by some as unusual as it comes against the backdrop of the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic.

On Thursday morning, Trump and Xi are set to hold a bilateral meeting, which would be the first of at least four possible bilateral talks with Xi this year, including those on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November and the Group of 20 gathering in Florida in December.

During their talks, the leaders are expected to discuss trade, the security of Taiwan, the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran and artificial intelligence, among other issues, according to senior US officials.

North Korea could also be brought up during the meeting, observers said, as Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to reengage with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un amid growing concerns over Pyongyang's advancing nuclear and missile programs.

On trade, the two sides are likely to discuss the creation of a "board of trade," a mechanism that would allow the world's two largest economies to manage trade across non-sensitive goods, at a time when both sides have tightened export controls on strategic goods, such as semiconductors and critical minerals.

The board might cover "double-digit billions" of dollars in bilateral trade, according to a senior US official.

Along with the envisioned mechanism, Trump and Xi are expected to discuss a proposed "board of investment," which the official said is a venue for discussing discrete investment issues.

Taiwan is another key issue on the agenda.

Observers anticipated that Xi would reiterate China's core interest surrounding the island democracy that it regards as part of its territory, while questions remain whether Trump would embrace a shift in the US' policy on Taiwan.

Speculation arose that the Trump administration could tweak US policy language about Taiwan, saying the US would oppose rather than "does not support" Taiwan's independence.

But a senior US official pointed out that there has been no change in US policy on Taiwan.

"We don't expect any changes in US policy going forward," he told reporters in an online press briefing on Sunday.

At the upcoming summit, Iran is likely to figure prominently as the Trump administration wants China not to provide any military and financial support for Iran, and to pressure it to make a peace deal with the US, as Trump seeks to exit the war ahead of the US midterm elections slated for November.

Trump could touch on China's potential transfer of dual-use goods and components, as well as the potential of weapons exports to both Iran and Russia, according to officials.

Security on the Korean Peninsula could also be part of the agenda for the leaders as Trump might want Xi to aid in his efforts to resume diplomacy with the North Korean leader.

"North Korea may also come up. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently traveled to Pyongyang and there has been a noticeable uptick in China-North Korea economic and diplomatic activity ever since Kim Jong-un's visit to Beijing last November," said Patricia M. Kim, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution's John L. Thornton China Center and the Center for Asia Policy Studies.

"Trump has expressed interest in meeting Kim again, and there was speculation that the two leaders could meet during Trump's travels to Asia last fall," Kim added. "While North Korea has since receded from the spotlight, it remains a topic that could resurface in leader-level discussions."

Another key point of attention is whether China would announce renewed purchase commitments, involving American agricultural products, such as soybeans, as well as Boeing aircraft.

Moreover, the two leaders could discuss security risks about AI, as the international community seeks to promote the responsible use of the new technology shaping the way of life across the globe.

On Thursday evening, Trump and Xi will attend a state banquet.

The following day, Trump will have a bilateral tea and working lunch with Xi before departing. (Yonhap)