Reading books, listening to music and visiting museums may be linked to slower biological aging, according to a new study that suggests cultural activities could affect health at a biological level.

A research team led by Daisy Fancourt, professor of psychobiology and epidemiology at University College London, published the findings in the international academic journal Innovation in Aging.

The researchers analyzed survey responses and blood test data from 3,556 adults in the United Kingdom to examine the relationship between participation in arts and cultural activities and the pace of aging.

Participants were asked how frequently they engaged in cultural activities, including visiting museums, galleries, libraries and heritage sites, as well as taking part in creative activities such as singing, dancing, painting, photography and crafts. Researchers then estimated their biological age and aging speed using blood tests that measured DNA methylation patterns.

DNA methylation is a set of alterations to DNA that influence gene activity without altering the genetic sequence itself. Because methylation patterns change with age, scientists use them to estimate biological age and assess how quickly the body is aging relative to chronological age.

The study found that people who participated in arts and cultural activities more frequently showed slower biological aging.

Those who engaged in such activities at least three times a year aged about 2 percent more slowly than people who did not participate at all. Monthly participants showed a 3 percent slower aging rate, while those who participated at least once a week showed aging rates about 4 percent slower. According to the researchers, the difference was comparable to the gap in aging speed between smokers and nonsmokers.

People who engaged in cultural activities at least once a week were also found to have a biological age roughly one year younger than those who did not participate, the study showed.

The link between cultural engagement and slower aging appeared especially strong among middle-aged and older adults over 40. The correlation remained significant even after researchers adjusted for factors that could affect aging, including body mass index, smoking status, education level and income.

Fancourt said the findings suggest cultural activities affect health at a biological level and should be recognized as health-promoting behaviors in a similar way to exercise.

“Cultural activities involve physical, cognitive, emotional and social stimulation, all of which may influence the aging process,” the researchers said.