The unification ministry said Tuesday it will spend 300 million won ($200,000) to support South Korean civic groups planning to cheer at an upcoming match featuring a North Korean women's football team.

"We have received a number of requests from civic groups regarding support for the match, and the government has decided to provide financial assistance through the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund, considering the event contributes to mutual understanding between the two Koreas," a ministry official told reporters.

Pyongyang-based Naegohyang Women's FC is set to travel to Suwon, some 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 20 to face Suwon FC Women in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation Women's Champions League. It will mark the first visit by a North Korean sports team to South Korea in more than seven years.

The official said the decision was made the previous day, with the funds earmarked to cover ticket purchases, cheering supplies and banner production. The ministry expects around 2,500 supporters to attend.

The Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund Act, designed to promote exchange and cooperation between the two Koreas, has been tapped for previous inter-Korean supporting events, including the 2018 Unification Basketball Game and the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, according to the official.

The ministry also said it expects to approve entry for the 39 North Korean players and staff members within the week. The squad is expected to arrive at Incheon International Airport on May 17. (Yonhap)