The national football governing body has submitted a formal request asking the government to allow a North Korean women's football team to visit South Korea for an international match, officials said Monday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) submitted the application Sunday through the online inter-Korean exchange system operated by the Ministry of Unification, according to the officials.

Under the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act, North Korean nationals must receive individual government approval to enter South Korea.

"After discussions with relevant agencies, we will approve their entry before their planned visit on May 17," a ministry official said.

Pyongyang-based Naegohyang Women's FC is set to travel to Suwon, some 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 20 to face Suwon FC Women in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation Women's Champions League.

It will mark the first visit by a North Korean sports team to South Korea in more than seven years. (Yonhap)