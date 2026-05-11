Chinese tourists visiting South Korea will soon be able to hail local taxis through China’s ride-hailing giant DiDi Chuxing and its DiDi app.

T-money Mobility, the mobility-focused spinoff of T-money, announced Monday that it signed a partnership with DiDi Chuxing for taxi services in Korea.

The companies held a signing ceremony at the DiDi Chuxing headquarters in Beijing on April 23. Under the partnership, Chinese tourists will be able to select T-money Go’s Onda Taxis via the DiDi app in real time.

For Chinese tourists, this will greatly enhance their transportation experience in Korea. No additional software or complex protocol is needed, and they can use apps they are already accustomed to.

Taxi calls made by Chinese tourists are expected to increase across major tourist areas, including Seoul, Jeju Island, Chuncheon and Gyeonggi Province, hopefully helping revitalize the taxi industry.

Following the partnership, T-money Mobility plans to extend support and promotional activities for taxi drivers. By diversifying transportation options and strengthening cooperation with global taxi platforms, T-money Mobility aims to evolve into a mobility platform that connects transportation and payments.

“Nowadays, people use the apps they are used to even when traveling overseas,” said Cho Dong-wook, CEO of T-money Mobility. “Starting with this partnership, we will strengthen global mobility connections for Chinese tourists to navigate Korea more conveniently.”

T-money Mobility has strengthened its presence as a mobility fintech platform company by offering comprehensive transportation services centered on public transportation, and is seeing a growth momentum by making strategic partnerships and securing investments.