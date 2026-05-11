11-year-old boy disappears during temple visit with family

Search operations are continuing Monday after an 11-year-old boy went missing at Juwangsan National Park in North Gyeongsang Province.

According to the North Gyeongsang Fire Service Headquarters, the boy visited Daejeonsa, a temple inside the national park, with his family after departing from his home in Daegu on Sunday afternoon. He later set out alone on a hike toward the park’s 720-meter main peak.

The trail from the temple to the summit stretches about 2-3 kilometers and usually takes an adult around 1 hour and 20 minutes each way.

The boy’s parents reported him missing at 5:53 p.m., and firefighters and police immediately launched a search operation, but had not located the boy so far. The child was reportedly not carrying a cellphone.

Authorities stepped up search efforts early in the morning, deploying around 100 personnel, a helicopter and additional equipment.

The missing child, described by his parents as about 145 centimeters tall and thin, was wearing a Samsung Lions baseball team uniform at the time of his disappearance.