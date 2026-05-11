K-pop veterans to perform at Inspire Arena in Incheon in August

2PM will hold two solo concerts in South Korea in August, the first full-group show in Korea in three years.

The announcement came after the group wrapped up two concerts at Tokyo Dome on Saturday and Sunday. Following the second night, the group revealed plans for the Korea dates via an LED screen announcement at the venue.

The shows are scheduled for Aug. 8-9 at Inspire Arena in Incheon — 2PM's first in Korea since "It's 2PM," held in September 2023 to mark its 15th debut anniversary.

The Tokyo Dome run also marked 2PM's return to the venue for the first time in 10 years, following its last Japan performances before members began mandatory military service in 2016. The shows were also the group's first solo concerts in Japan in two years and seven months, following "It's 2PM in Japan" at Ariake Arena in October 2023.

During the concerts, 2PM performed hits including "Heartbeat," "Hands Up" and "My House," alongside Japanese releases, closing the show with "I'll Be Back."

Details of ticket sales for the Incheon concerts will be announced through the group's official social media channels.