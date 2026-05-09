The Seoul Friendship Festival, the city’s flagship multicultural festival, kicked off Saturday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, bringing together embassies and cultural organizations from 73 countries.

Since its launch in 1996 to commemorate Seoul Citizens’ Day, the festival has grown into one of Seoul’s leading multicultural celebrations. Now in its 30th year, the event drew approximately 160,000 visitors last year.

Dozens of booths were set up outdoors, offering visitors a chance to experience cultures from around the world, from traditional clothing to international cuisine.

At the traditional costume zone, visitors could try on outfits from 10 different countries.

The global food and dessert section featured a variety of dishes and snacks, including French baguettes, Colombian coffee, Austrian goulash and Polish kabanos sausages.

The event runs from noon to 9 p.m. through Sunday. Further details are available on the festival’s official Instagram account.