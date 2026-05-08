President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung on Friday visited a traditional market in central Seoul and met with merchants and shoppers as part of efforts to check on people's livelihoods.

The presidential couple made a "surprise" visit to Namdaemun Market, South Korea's biggest traditional market, following a Parents' Day ceremony at a nearby location, without prior notice or planning, according to Ahn Gwi-ryung, vice presidential spokesperson.

The visit was intended to encourage small merchants hit by economic strains stemming from the Middle East conflict and assess measures to revitalize traditional markets and other programs for foreign tourists.

Meeting Lee, merchants at the market welcomed an increase in foreign tourists visiting the bazaar and requested government support to attract more foreign visitors, the vice spokesperson said.

Lee also shook hands and exchanged high-fives with shoppers, including children, and posed for photos with citizens.

The presidential couple also toured the market, purchasing dumplings and eyeglass chains before sitting down to lunch over "jokbal," a popular Korean dish made with steamed and seasoned pork feet, Ahn said. (Yonhap)