A South Korean vessel recently damaged by fire in the Strait of Hormuz arrived at a Dubai port Friday to undergo an investigation, officials said.

The HMM Namu, a Panama-flagged cargo ship operated by South Korean shipping firm HMM Co., was towed from waters near Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates and arrived at the Port of Dubai at 0:20 a.m., four days after an explosion and subsequent fire occurred aboard while it was stranded in the conflict-hit strait, according to HMM officials and local sources.

A South Korean government team has been sent to investigate the cause of the blast amid conflicting claims about whether it was the result of an Iranian attack or an internal malfunction.

The government has maintained a cautious stance, while no evidence has reportedly been found to suggest a military strike.

The explosion occurred Monday, the day the United States launched "Project Freedom" to help navigate stranded vessels through the strait amid the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran.

Crew members extinguished the fire about four hours after it broke out.

There are 24 crew members on board, including six South Koreans. (Yonhap)