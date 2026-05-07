Eight members of a progressive student group were arrested Thursday after allegedly attempting to enter the US Embassy in Seoul during a protest, police said.

According to the Jongno Police Station, the protesters, members of the Korean Progressive University Student Union, staged a demonstration around noon in front of the embassy’s main gate in central Seoul.

During the protest, they chanted slogans condemning Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United States Forces Korea.

Brunson recently drew criticism after reportedly saying that “political expediency” should not outpace conditions in discussions over South Korea’s push to regain wartime operational control from the US military.

The protesters also called for the withdrawal of US troops from Korea, continuing to chant the slogan as they were taken to the police station.

Police are investigating the group on suspicion of violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the surprise protest.