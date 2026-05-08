Busan Lotus Lantern Festival

The Busan Lotus Lantern Festival runs through May 17, marking Buddha's Birthday with a regional take on Korea's UNESCO-listed Yeondeunghoe tradition, which dates back roughly 1,200 years.

The main event takes place on May 16 at Busan Citizens Park's Dasom Plaza. Starting at 4 p.m., it features a Buddhist celebration ceremony and a lantern parade. A separate cultural showcase runs through May 17 at Songsanghyeon Plaza, with a traditional lantern exhibition and wish-lantern writing scheduled for Sunday. A special lantern exhibition opens on Wednesday at the Dasom Gallery inside Busan Citizens Park and runs through May 21.

Most programs are free to attend.

Miryang Arirang Festival

The Miryang Arirang Festival runs through Sunday in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, celebrating the regional version of Arirang inscribed on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2012.

First held in 1957, the festival has grown into one of the province's signature cultural events, with an Arirang singing competition, hands-on workshops and folk performances. The headline program is "Miryang River Odyssey," a fantasy musical staged on the Miryang River that blends the city's history with the Arirang melody through music, choreography and stagecraft.

Other offerings include a street parade, a folk percussion competition, a traditional archery contest, and a riverside food zone with food trucks and evening lighting.

Hwangmaesan Royal Azalea Festival

The Hwangmaesan Royal Azalea Festival runs through Sunday on Hwangmae Mountain in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province, drawing visitors to one of Korea's largest highland azalea fields.

Pink blooms cover a plateau 800 meters above sea level, and the trail to the summit features sunrise and sunset views framed by the flowers. Festival programs include outdoor concerts, a stamp tour and a wooden-game zone running daily through the closing weekend. A treasure hunt is scheduled for Saturday. A shared cart tour to the azalea field operates on weekdays during the festival, with on-site registration only.

The fee is 5,000 won.

Hangang River Festival

The Hangang River Festival fills Seoul's riverside parks with outdoor programming through Sunday.

Highlights include silent yoga sessions with wireless headsets and kayaking on the Han River. Families can join a stroller parade decorated with animal characters, while couples and solo visitors can book yacht and cruise rides for skyline views, or settle into a tube-shaped float for a picnic on the water. Other offerings include an outdoor library, a sunset picnic concert at Seorae Island, a college songwriters' competition and an evening walking tour across Jamsu Bridge.

Programs also extend to Seoul Battleship Park and the Hangang Art Bridge, where a children's festival and a riverside yoga session under a bridge pier are scheduled.

Yangjae Art Salon

Set along Yangjaecheon, the Yangjae Art Salon is a multi-arts festival that combines nature, performance and local culture.

Visitors can explore weekly themed programs, from live performances at the Sunset Stage to a handmade market at Yangjae Atelier. The Healing Lounge offers picnic lawns, photo zones and book corners, while Bridge Dining features food trucks under Yeongdong Bridge. Special themed weeks include jazz, meditation and family-friendly activities.

The festival runs through May 17 at Yangjae-dong, Seocho-gu. Admission is free, though fees are charged for select programs.