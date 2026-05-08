Walkerhill’s early summer escapes pair comfort food with riverfront stays

Grand Walkerhill Seoul is rolling out its “Summer Pairing” package ahead of the summer travel season, combining riverside stays with classic comfort food and beer pairings.

The package centers on fish and chips served with beer at Lux Bar overlooking the Han River. One of the three options starts from 247,000 won and includes a standard room and the fish-and-chips set. The other one, from 357,000 won, adds breakfast at The Buffet. The last one, priced from 467,000 won, upgrades guests to a club suite with club lounge breakfast and happy-hour access, plus a 30,000-won dining credit for gourmet store Le Passage.

Four Seasons Seoul reopens Garden Terrace with “Bubbles & Buns”

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is reopening its 15th-floor Garden Terrace for the season with “Bubbles & Buns,” an outdoor dining concept pairing gourmet burgers, champagne and skyline views.

Running from May 15 to Oct. 10, the seasonal program features curated picnic baskets presented tableside. Signature menu items include the King Hanwoo Prestige Burger made with 1++ Korean beef and Alaskan king crab, Lobster Tteokbokki and a seasonal fruit sundae finished with sauce poured tableside. Additional offerings include chicken burgers, tom yum prawn burgers, and pizzas, while caviar can be added for a premium upgrade.

Drinks range from champagne by the glass to cocktails, wine and draft beer. The terrace operates Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Inspire Resort expands character-driven attractions for family travelers

Inspire Entertainment Resort is introducing a series of family-focused attractions this month, led by a collaboration with popular character Zanmang Loopy.

The character-themed installations appear across Discovery Park, Brasserie 1783 and Splash Bay indoor waterpark, transforming major resort areas into photo zones. During weekends in May, customers spending more than 50,000 won at Brasserie 1783 will receive limited-edition Zanmang Loopy merchandise on a first-come, first-served basis.

The resort is also hosting a social media event encouraging visitors to upload photos taken with the character at Discovery Park. Winners will receive prizes including hotel stays, Le Space tickets and whale-shaped lighting products.

Lotte Hotel Jeju targets families with character suites and pool villas

Lotte Hotel Jeju has launched new family-oriented packages focusing on children and multigenerational travelers.

The “Hello Kitty Camellia Edition” package starts from 461,373 won and includes a Hello Kitty-themed family twin room, breakfast for two adults and one child, and an exclusive Hello Kitty camellia doll available only at the hotel. Guests also receive 20 percent off at the Champion R children’s activity space, while stays of two nights or longer include one complimentary Ace Kids Program session.

For larger families, the “Multi-Generation Pool Villa” package starts at 1,345,520 won and allows up to six guests in a private pool villa suite equipped with an infinity-edge pool, canopy and sunbeds. Guests can also choose between a wine-and-cheese platter or a Korean-style in-room dining set featuring stir-fried black pork, seafood jjamppong and other dishes. Reservations are available through Aug. 31.

InterContinental Parnas unveils premium summer bingsu collection

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas launched three premium summer bingsu desserts at its Lobby Lounge & Bar this month, blending Korean ingredients with luxury presentation.

The new tomato bingsu, available through June 30, is served in a traditional mother-of-pearl-inspired box filled with tomatoes preserved in citron syrup. The dessert uses sherbet-style ice for a lighter finish. Returning menu items include the Jeju apple mango bingsu, made with premium Jeju mangoes, and the signature patbingsu topped with low-sugar red bean paste, mugwort ice cream and mascarpone milk ice.

Prices are set at 120,000 won for the Jeju apple mango bingsu and 75,000 won for both the signature patbingsu and tomato bingsu. Desserts are served daily from noon to 10 p.m.