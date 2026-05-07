A South Korean-operated bulk carrier damaged by an explosion and fire in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week is expected to arrive at Dubai Port as early as late Thursday (Korean time), where investigators will examine the cause of the incident.

The Namu, a Panama-flagged vessel operated by the South Korean shipping company HMM, has remained stranded near the Strait of Hormuz since May 4, when an engine-room explosion disabled the ship and triggered a fire, company officials said.

HMM said towing operations were scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, though the exact departure time had not been confirmed. The company said the vessel was expected to arrive at a Dubai repair yard either late Thursday or early Friday, Korea time.

South Korea is dispatching investigators from the Korea Maritime Safety Tribunal and the National Fire Agency.

The inquiry is expected to focus on the cause of the fire, as well as claims by US President Donald Trump that the vessel was “hit by Iran.” Trump also said the ship may have engaged in “independent action” while navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a key commercial shipping corridor that has faced major disruptions since the war involving Iran began on Feb. 28.

HMM denied the allegation, saying the Namu had been waiting near a designated control line for passage restrictions to be lifted but had not entered an expanded restricted zone.

The company added that hundreds of vessels, including four operated by HMM, were in the surrounding area at the time, making it unlikely that the ship had been operating independently.

The South Korean government has also taken a cautious approach, saying it would wait for investigators to determine the cause of the fire before deciding its response.