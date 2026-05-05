Tiger Woods is not ​expected to play in either the US Open or the US Senior Open as he continues his recovery, according to United States Golf Association chief executive Mike Whan.

Woods is reported to be receiving treatment in Switzerland after being charged with driving under the influence following a car crash near his Florida home in March.

Police found two prescription opioid hydrocodone pills in his pockets when he was arrested, which Woods has been using to manage pain after several significant operations.

Having turned 50, Woods is eligible to play on the Champions Tour, where the physical demands are less, leading to speculation he could look to take part in the US ​Senior Open at Scioto Country Club in early July, which follows the US Open in New York.

Whan, though, feels it is highly unlikely the 15-time major winner will be back in action at either of those two tournaments.

"I'd be super ​surprised," he told Sports Illustrated on Monday when asked if Woods would be playing in the US Open at Shinnecock, which starts on June 18.

"It would be wonderful for the event and, if he was ready, it would be wonderful ​for him."

"Obviously, what he's going through is much bigger than golf. He's proven before that when he puts ​his mind to something, he's going to be great at it."

"I'm sure he has a lot of years to play USGA championships. I don't think he's going to play in any 2026 USGA championship."

"If he ends up playing in USGA championships, great. But when I think of Tiger, my friend, that's not really what's important to ​me right now."

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)