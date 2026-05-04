Two men accused of fatally assaulting filmmaker Kim Chang-min outside a restaurant in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, were taken into custody Monday after a court issued arrest warrants.

According to the Namyangju branch of Uijeongbu District Court, the suspects, both 31 and identified only by their surnames, Lim and Lee, are charged with causing death by assault and violating the Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities.

The latter charge reflects allegations that the assault took place in front of the victim’s son, who has a developmental disability, causing him severe psychological harm.

The court cited concerns of flight risk and possible destruction of evidence in granting the warrants. The warrant for one suspect was granted on the third request, while the warrant for the other was granted on the second request.

Kim was allegedly assaulted at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2025, after a dispute over noise outside a restaurant in Guri. He lost consciousness after the attack and was taken to a hospital by emergency responders, but never woke up.

He was declared brain-dead 17 days later, and his organs were donated to four recipients before his death.

Police had earlier sought arrest warrants for the suspects, but the court rejected the requests, citing reasons including a lack of flight risk. The repeated rejections drew criticism as the case gained wider public attention.

After taking over the case, the Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors’ Office formed a dedicated investigation team and carried out a supplementary probe. Prosecutors questioned Kim’s son as a witness, searched the suspects’ homes and mobile phones and summoned them for questioning before requesting arrest warrants again on April 28.

A prosecution official said the office would make every effort to prove the charges based on evidence and legal principles.

“We will do our utmost to prove the charges so that the victim is not wronged,” the official said. “We will ensure the suspects are punished in proportion to their crimes.”

Kim began his career as a prop staff member on the 2013 film “The Suspect” and later worked in the art department on films such as “The Drug King.” He also directed several independent projects, contributing to the industry as both a filmmaker and production staff member.