The prosecution has reopened an investigation into the death of a film art director after surveillance footage of a group assault and the suspects’ release without detention sparked nationwide outrage.

Kim Chang-min, a 40-year-old film art director, was declared brain-dead last October after being attacked by multiple men at a restaurant in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, while dining with his son.

Public anger intensified in recent days after media reports revealed both the footage of the assault and the fact that the suspects had been referred to prosecutors without detention, prompting calls from the bereaved family and citizens for a full reinvestigation.

According to the Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors’ Office, a dedicated team of three prosecutors and five investigators was formed Sunday to reexamine the case.

“We will actively apply scientific investigative methods and medical expertise in the probe and carry out a swift and thorough supplementary investigation to ensure there is no injustice to the victim,” a prosecution official said.

The case has drawn scrutiny as none of the suspects were detained, despite police applying twice for arrest warrants. Only two individuals among those seen in the security camera footage were ultimately referred to prosecutors.

Police first sought a warrant in October for a suspect in his 20s, but the court rejected the request. Following pressure from the victim’s family and prosecutors, authorities sought additional warrants, including for an additional suspect accused of strangling Kim from behind.

The court again denied the requests, citing factors such as the suspects’ stable places of residence. Police referred the case without detention on March 30.

The victim’s family has expressed anger and anxiety, saying those responsible for Kim’s death remain free, while media coverage has fueled broader criticism of the police’s handling of the case.

The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency has since launched a review of the investigation process.

Kim began his career as a prop staff member in the 2013 film "The Suspect" and later worked in the art department on films such as "The Drug King." He also directed several independent projects, contributing to the industry as both a filmmaker and production staff member.