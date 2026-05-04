Jeju Island is seeing a sharp rise in casino revenue on the back of surging international arrivals, but the boom is also drawing renewed attention to gambling-related crime.

In a 2024 government survey, around 50 percent of the 1,000 Jeju residents said casinos negatively impacted public safety, prompting authorities to strengthen countermeasures. These included improving reporting systems for foreign visitors and cracking down on illegal money exchange.

According to the Jeju Provincial Police on Monday, enforcement has been stepped up around casino districts, where large-volume currency exchanges frequently occur.

Authorities view illegal exchange operations as a key driver behind crimes such as scams, abduction, confinement and extortion, often linked to private lending networks.

Police have distributed anti-crime leaflets in English and Chinese at major tourist sites and are operating a 24-hour reporting channel on the Chinese social media platform WeChat.

Beyond financial crimes, the island government in April also agreed with casino-related agencies and operators to establish a joint inspection system to detect illegal activities early.

The tighter measures follow a series of recent incidents.

In April, two Chinese nationals were arrested for stealing a bag containing casino chips worth 36 million won ($24,500). In February, three Chinese nationals, including a woman in her 40s, allegedly killed an illegal money exchanger and stole valuables worth 85 million won in an attempt to repay gambling debts.

While gambling is largely prohibited for Korean nationals, it is allowed for foreign visitors at designated casinos to promote tourism. Jeju Island currently operates eight such venues.

Though the majority of residents believe casinos contribute to rising crime, the industry continues to deliver substantial economic benefits.

Last year, 62 billion won in casino revenue was allocated to the development of the local tourism industry. Total casino revenue on the island reached a record 646.5 billion won in 2024, up 40.8 percent from 2023, driven by 913,890 visitors. This far exceeded the previous record of 511.2 billion won set in 2018.

“Casinos account for more than 60 percent of Jeju’s tourism promotion fund and serve as a key financial resource,” a Jeju official said. “We will continue to foster the industry as a well-regulated pillar of tourism through thorough management and oversight.”