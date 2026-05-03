Just over half of Korean workers said that use of artificial intelligence led to their companies hiring less people than before, but just a small portion of them said AI technology has reduced their personal workload, according to a survey by a civic group on Sunday.

Some 52.4 percent of the respondents said the new hiring at shrunk since their companies officially adopted AI for their work, according to the survey by Gabjil 119, a civic group dedicated to workplace issues. It was also found that 47.1 percent of the respondents' companies were either using AI, or were on the process of implementing it.

When asked how their workload was affected by AI, 54.1 percent of the respondents said it remains unchanged, while 26.7 percent said it actually increased. Only 19.1 percent said AI had reduced their workload.

"There is a possibility that the implementation of AI technology may remove jobs while increasing the workload of work for employees, rather than to reduce workload and enhance life as being stressed in current discussions about the issue," the civic group said.

The report also showed that 16.2 percent of the respondents were not even sure if their companies are using AI or not, which was particularly profound among workers under non-guaranteed contracts.