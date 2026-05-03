Enhypen opened its new world tour “Blood Saga” with immersive, narrative-driven concerts at Kspo Dome in southern Seoul over the weekend, marking its first major performance as a six-member group.

Held from Friday to Sunday, the group’s Seoul concerts drew a total of 32,250 fans, setting the stage for a global tour spanning 21 cities. The performances carried added weight as the group’s first since Heeseung’s departure in March.

From the outset, Enhypen leaned fully into its signature vampire lore. The tour’s title, “Blood Saga,” framed the show as a continuation of the group’s overarching narrative — one that explores an unbreakable bond between the members and their fandom, Engene, through a dark fantasy lens.

The concert unfolded across four chapters — Vanish, Hideout, Blood Saga and Lost Island — each advancing the storyline through both music and staging.

The opening set the tone of the concert immediately as a red-draped lift rose from the stage before dropping to reveal the members, launching into “Knife,” followed by “Daydream” and “Outside.” Backed by live band arrangements, the performances carried a heightened intensity, while bursts of flame and gold confetti added to the theatrical atmosphere.

Fans, many dressed in black and red in line with the concert’s “vampire follower” dress code, responded with roaring chants and synchronized fan chants that filled the arena.

The momentum continued into the second chapter, where the group performed “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “No Doubt,” featuring Sunghoon’s solo choreography.

In addition to the emotionally driven “Sleep Tight,” “Bills” and “Moonstruck,” Enhypen heated up the venue with high-energy anthems including “Blockbuster” and “Go Big or Go Home.”

Moving across the extended stage and interacting closely with fans, the members maintained a steady sense of immersion while building crowd participation.

The third chapter marked the concert’s most intense stretch. T“Stealer,” “Drunk-Dazed” and “Bite Me” were delivered with sharp choreography and strong vocals, while “Fate” and “Criminal Love” reinforced the group’s identity as performers capable of balancing concept and execution with dark, cinematic staging.

Despite the narrative-heavy production, the performance never lost its sense of immediacy. The members’ live vocals, combined with band-backed arrangements, added weight to the set, while the pacing allowed little room for the concert’s heightened energy to dip.

The show’s encore shifted the tone toward a more direct connection with fans. Riding on moving carts, the members performed “Lost Island,” “XO (Only If You Say Yes),” “Blind” and “Helium,” taking the time to greet fans further away from the venue and bringing a more celebratory close to the story.

Throughout the night, the members repeatedly expressed sincerity and gratitude toward fans, a sentiment that became most apparent during their closing remarks.

While Niki credited the fans for the energy that carried the show, saying that the concert “felt like a festival” and that “time went by so quickly,” Jake also mentioned the shared nature of the performance, describing the concert as “something created together” with fans.

“I always think this, but I think when someone is genuine about something, that genuineness can be felt by others,” said leader Jungwon. “I can’t say that our performance was perfect, since nothing can ever be perfect, but I can say that all six of us put in our 100 percent for this concert.”

Echoing that sentiment, Jay said the tour “felt different from the start.”

“We prepared for this concert day and night, so while we had a lot of concerns, we also had confidence,” he said. “Looking back, I feel relieved and grateful — it feels like we’re being rewarded for everything we’ve worked on.”

More than just the launch of a new tour, “Blood Saga” highlighted a transitional moment for Enhypen. Performing as six members for the first time on a world tour stage, the group showed little sign of imbalance, instead reinforcing its cohesion through tightly executed performances and a clear artistic direction.

The tour will take Enhypen to 21 cities, including shows in Sao Paulo, Lima and Mexico City in July — their first ever shows in South America since debut. The group will then head to five North American cities — Dallas, San Diego, Tacoma, Oakland and Las Vegas — in July and August.

In October, the tour will continue in Macau, followed by stops in four Japanese cities — Tokyo, Aichi, Fukuoka and Osaka — from December through February 2027. By March next year, Enhypen will expand the tour to Jakarta and Singapore, as well as Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and London.