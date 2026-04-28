Group confirms three-night run at Arena CDMX after tickets sell out rapidly

Enhypen has added another Mexico City stop to its ongoing “Blood Saga” world tour, bringing its total to three shows at Arena CDMX as demand continues to surge.

The group announced Tuesday via Weverse, Hybe's global fandom platform, that an additional performance will be held on July 14, following previously scheduled shows on July 11 and 12 at the roughly 20,000-seat Arena CDMX.

Originally planned as a one-night event, the July 11 concert sold out quickly during presales, prompting organizers to add a second show on July 12 — which also sold out shortly after.

Belift Lab said the overwhelming response came despite it being Enhypen’s first-ever visit to Mexico.

“Tickets for the July 12 show also sold out rapidly, reflecting the strong enthusiasm of local fans,” the agency said. “In response to the continued support, we decided to add a third show on July 14. The members are also excited.”

The group’s momentum is extending across Latin America. Ahead of Mexico City, Enhypen is set to perform on July 4 at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, where tickets are nearing a sellout. The group previously won the “International Male Group” award at Brazil’s BreakTudo Awards 2025, signaling its growing presence in the region.

The “Blood Saga” tour will kick off May 1–3 at KSPO Dome, with all three Seoul shows already sold out. The tour is set to run through March next year, spanning 32 concerts across 21 cities in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.