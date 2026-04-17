Singer to promote citywide festival through campaigns, events, digital content

Jungwon of Enhypen has been appointed ambassador for the “2026 Seoul International Garden Show,” his agency Belift Lab said Friday.

As ambassador, Jungwon will help promote the event through a range of activities, including promotional videos, on-site announcements and social media campaigns.

A teaser video released on the event’s official YouTube channel by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Friday, captures the show's theme, “A garden where Jungwon stays, Seoul Forest,” highlighting the harmony between nature and the city. In the clip, Jungwon walks through the greenery of Seoul Forest, pausing to admire blooming tulips.

“Through Jungwon, a member of a globally influential group, we expect to effectively convey the unique appeal of the Seoul International Garden Show and the value of Seoul’s garden culture,” the city government official said in a statement, adding that the city will continue to expand content initiatives to promote Seoul as a “garden city” for both residents and international visitors.

Launched in 2015, the Seoul International Garden Show is one of the city’s signature outdoor events, aimed at promoting garden culture and revitalizing the horticulture industry. The festival surpassed 10 million cumulative visitors last year.

This year’s edition will be held from May 1 to Oct. 27 across the Seoul Forest area in Seongdong-gu, marking its largest scale to date.

Meanwhile, Enhypen is set to kick off its fourth world tour, “Enhypen World Tour ‘Blood Saga,’” in May. The tour will begin with shows at KSPO Dome in Seoul from May 1-3 and continue with 30 performances across 21 cities worldwide.