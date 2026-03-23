Heeseung, formerly of Enhypen, commented on leaving the boy band for the first time Sunday.

In a video call event with fans, Heeseung made his first public appearance since Belift Lab announced his departure on March 10. During the event, he said that fans "must have been really surprised, but I am fine."

"I feel a little sorry on the one hand," he acknowledged, adding that he would roll out an album soon.

Heeseung plans to strike out on his own to forge a career as a solo singer, while the seven-piece act, originally formed in 2020, has reorganized into a six-member team.

In the meantime, Enhypen’s seventh EP, "The Sin: Vanish," gained on the Billboard 200, leaping 74 rungs from the previous week up to No. 61. It has spent eight weeks on the chart, having peaked at No. 2.