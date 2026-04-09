Heeseung, who recently left boy band Enhypen, is set to embark on a new chapter as a solo artist under the name Evan, with Belift Lab unveiling a set of profile images Thursday.

According to Belift Lab, the goal was to showcase a concept that focuses on simplicity, featuring minimal styling and a natural look. With understated hair and makeup, the profile highlights a raw, unembellished side of the artist, emphasizing what the agency described as his “most unfiltered and authentic form,” before being defined by any particular concept.

Belift Lab added that the name Evan represents both an alternate identity and a key aspect of his musical direction. The name holds personal significance for the artist, having used it since childhood.

Though what kind of music the artist will create or what he will release has not been announced yet, he was quoted in Belift Lab’s recent press release saying he hopes to approach listeners with music that reflects his “most honest and natural self.”

His new music is expected to stray from that of Enhypen, as Belift Lab has previously stated that Evan left the group after expressing a “clear musical direction he wanted to pursue.”

Evan debuted under the name Heeseung with Enhypen in 2020 and has since built a reputation for his vocal versatility, performance skills and stage presence, before leaving the boy band on March 10 to pursue a solo career. Since the announcement of his departure from the group, Enhypen fans have mobilized across multiple platforms in an effort to bring the singer back to the group by launching petitions, funding digital billboard campaigns and organizing in-person demonstrations.

During his time with Enhypen, the artist took part in songwriting and production for tracks such as “Highway 1009” and “Dial Tragedy,” showcasing his capabilities as a singer-songwriter.