Park Jung-min narrates immersive vampire saga spanning music, skits and promos on ‘The Sin: Vanish’

After ending last year with three grand prizes at year-end music awards, Enhypen is returning with a tightly structured seventh EP that reinforces what the group sees as its defining strength — long-form storytelling rooted in a vampire narrative that the group has carried since debut.

“The Sin: Vanish,” set for release Friday, ends a seven-month break for the group.

The album is not simply a collection of songs, but a fully realized conceptual work in which narrative, lyrics and instrumentation are organically intertwined. Adopting the format of a fictional investigative broadcast titled “Mystery Show,” the EP presents an immersive storytelling experience built around an unprecedented incident.

The album is composed of six songs, four narration tracks and one skit, carefully arranged to tell the story of a vampire who breaks a taboo by falling in love with an ordinary human.

It follows the emotional arc from the moment the couple decides to flee to the complex emotions they face at the end of their escape.

The narrations and skit incorporate elements such as eyewitness testimonies and mid-show advertisements, devices that heighten the realism of the “Mystery Show” format and deepen the immersive nature of the storytelling.

“This album is something we prepared for a long time, so expectations are high,” member Jay said. “It’s an album we sharpened our knives for, like the main track ‘Knife.’”

Group leader Jungwon said the album itself is the concept.

“This time, the album format is different. It’s a conceptual album,” Jungwon said during a round interview held in Seoul on Wednesday. “It starts with a narration, the first track, and continues through to the last track. If you listen from the first song to the last, it helps you understand the whole storyline.”

Jay explained that the group and its agency focused heavily on immersion.

“For this album, everything is connected into one storyline — music, narration, performance, music videos, concept photos and even promotions,” he said. “From track one to the last, it induces the album’s theme of escape.”

Jungwon said Enhypen’s vampire storyline was not a temporary concept.

“We’ve continued the vampire narrative since our debut,” he said. “Vampires exist on the boundary between human and monster, and we felt that was similar to us standing between being trainees and idols.”

He added that the timing of the release was significant.

“After winning the grand prize last year, we felt we needed something clearly Enhypen’s. We thought about our strengths and came to the conclusion that we should go deep and distinct with a conceptual album.”

Jake said the album’s talk-show-style opening stemmed from earlier ideas.

“We thought combining a talk show and mystery would allow us to incorporate our vampire story well,” he said, adding that using a third-party narrator enhanced the album’s sense of mystery.

Jake also noted that narration plays a major role in the EP. The narration is delivered by actor Park Jung-min.

“There are six songs, but a total of 11 tracks. There’s a lot of narration, and Park Jung-min’s portion is significant,” Jake said.

Jay described the main track’s performance as confident and forceful.

“It expresses confidence that we can overcome any situation,” he said.

Ni-ki said performance remains the group’s core strength.

“We’ve expressed the vampire story through many genres. That ability is our strength.”

Reflecting on MAMA, Jungwon said, “A grand prize is every singer’s dream. Realizing that dream was overwhelming.”

Asked about what comes next, Jungwon said, “Our dreams don’t end with the grand prize,” citing Billboard’s Hot 100 as a goal, while other members emphasized reaching more listeners around the world.