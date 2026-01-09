Enhypen has unveiled "Chapter 4" in its series of trailers teasing the group's seventh EP, according to agency Belift Lab.

In the video titled “Knife,” after the lead track of the upcoming EP, “The Sin: Vanish,” the seven members dodge knives and run from their pursuers before turning, fangs and claws bared, to fight back.

A snippet of the hip-hop tune featured in the clip adds to the tension. The trailer is the fourth and final installment of the group's teaser videos, which follows vampires on the run after breaking the rule that forbids relationships with humans.

The EP is set to roll out on Jan. 16, beginning a new series of “sin.”

The vampire-inspired narrative is also linked to the animation “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar,” a webtoon adaptation, which premieres Friday.