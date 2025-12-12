Stray Kids ranked No. 10 on Billboard's Top Tours 2025.

According to the year-end chart, which is based on tours that ran between October 2024 and September, the group raked in $185.7 million in revenue from its “Dominate” world tour.

It was the band’s largest tour to date, with 31 shows across the world during the period, selling approximately 1.3 million tickets. The eight members hit stadiums for 29 shows and were the first K-pop artists to perform at 11 locations.

Three more K-pop artists were spotted on the chart of the 40 highest-grossing tours: Seventeen at No. 17, BTS’ J-Hope at No. 32 and Enhypen at No. 37.

Separately, Stray Kids’ latest effort, the mixtape “Do It,” is spending its second week on the Billboard 200 at No. 4, after making chart history as the group's eighth chart-topper.